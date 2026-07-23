Japan, Britain Vow to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his British counterpart, Ed Miliband, affirmed the two countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation in national security, including their joint project with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet, at a meeting in Manila on Thursday.

Motegi and Miliband agreed to work closely on international issues, including North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the war in Ukraine. They met on the sidelines of gatherings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Philippine capital.

The two ministers met for the first time since Miliband was appointed foreign secretary by new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who took office on Monday.

Miliband expressed his hope of collaborating with Motegi to further enhance Japan-Britain relations.

Motegi said that Japan will work closely with the new British administration to tackle the challenges facing the international community.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]