Japanese Soccer Star Mitoma Referred to Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have sent to public prosecutors papers on Japanese soccer star Kaoru Mitoma for his suspected negligent driving resulting in injury, investigative sources said Thursday.

Mitoma, 29, has admitted the allegations, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:45 a.m. July 8, a vehicle driven by Mitoma ran a red light at an intersection in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward and collided with a bicycle ridden by a woman in her 40s. She sustained injuries requiring two weeks to heal.

According to the sources, Mitoma apparently distracted by the pedestrian light turning green and overlooked the red traffic light.

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