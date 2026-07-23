Japan Renews Efforts to Lessen Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan will continue efforts to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on domestic businesses, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday, marking the first anniversary of the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement.

At a press conference on the day, Kihara declined to comment on new tariff measures reportedly being prepared by the United States.

On July 23 last year, the Japanese and U.S. governments reached their tariff agreement, including a U.S. tariff of 15 pct on Japanese automobiles.

Regarding Japan's investment and loan pledge of up to 550 billion dollars to the United States, Kihara said that projects to promote mutual interests and ensure economic security are underway in the fields of energy and artificial intelligence.

"We will continue to work closely with the United States," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]