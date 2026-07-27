Cyberattacks Becoming Faster with AI: Security Firm Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Cyberattacks are becoming faster and more sophisticated with the use of artificial intelligence, Nobuo Miwa, president of Tokyo-based information security service provider S&J Corp., has said in a recent interview.

His remarks came after a series of cyberattacks on major Japanese companies, including frozen food maker Nichirei Corp., household goods supplier Askul Corp. and beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., which suffered serious disruptions to their corporate activities due to system failures.

Asked about trends in cyberattacks, Miwa said AI-driven attacks have increased in recent months, shortening the time between the discovery of a vulnerability and the launch of an attack. "Attack programs can be created in the blink of an eye with AI," he said.

Because Japanese companies have historically faced fewer cyberattacks, many lack adequate defenses, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals, Miwa added.

While noting that it is difficult to eliminate points of entry, Miwa stressed the importance of identifying potential attack routes in advance and taking measures to mitigate risks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]