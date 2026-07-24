Alleged Russian Spy Leaves Japan after N.Y. Times Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--A man identified by The New York Times as an officer of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency who was in charge of operations in Japan to smuggle high-tech goods needed for Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the Asian country soon after the report was published, according to Japanese public security sources.

The man is believed to have lied about his identity, claiming to be an employee of Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline. He operated out of its Tokyo branch, the sources said Thursday. He was confirmed to have left Japan after The New York Times published the report on July 12.

The report said that the man was a GRU officer who oversaw operations of a top-secret Russian military intelligence unit known as the 20th Directorate and was responsible for supplying high-tech materials obtained through third countries to Russia.

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