Japan, Philippine Foreign Chiefs Affirm Close Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro have affirmed close cooperation between the two nations.

At their 30-minute talks held in Manila on Thursday, the two discussed both international and regional issues, including those related to the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have a territorial dispute.

Motegi is visiting the Philippine capital to attend a foreign ministers meeting related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

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