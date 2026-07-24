Japan Opposition Refuses Vote on Secondary Capital Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's opposition parties agreed Friday to block a vote on a bill to create a secondary capital, demanding assurances that a local referendum will not coincide with local elections.

Deliberations on the bill were held by the Special Committee on Okinawa and Northern Problems as well as Regional Issues of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The ruling coalition hopes to move the bill forward to a committee vote later in the day, after deliberations conclude, and secure its passage by the Upper House. Six opposition parties, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, have agreed to withhold their consent, intensifying the standoff.

Yoshitaka Saito, the CDP's parliamentary affairs chief, met Yoshihiko Isozaki, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Upper House parliamentary affairs chief at the Diet building.

Speaking on behalf of the six parties, Saito said they would agree to a vote if the ruling coalition made a commitment, in both Diet testimony and a supplementary resolution, that a referendum on establishing special wards would not coincide with related local elections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]