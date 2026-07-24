Japanese Lawmakers Propose AI Use for Diet Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan study group of Japanese lawmakers Friday proposed using artificial intelligence and digital technology to promote reform measures for the Diet, the country's parliament.

The proposal was submitted to Eisuke Mori, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, and Masakazu Sekiguchi, president of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Specifically, the group seeks the online distribution of various documents and materials as well as the introduction of AI to the secretariats of both chambers to enhance legislative support and research activities.

It also calls for making "Gennai," an AI platform developed by the Digital Agency for administrative agencies, available to lawmakers and the secretariats or establishing an independent system.

In addition, the group proposes discussions on allowing Diet members to participate in plenary and committee meetings online only when they have reasons such as childbirth and illness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]