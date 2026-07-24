Japan's Diet Enacts Referendum Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted a bill to ease the requirements on appointing poll watchers for national referendums on amending the Constitution.

The bill to revise the national referendum law was approved by a majority vote at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party, as well as the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito from the opposition side. The legislation cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

This is the first revision of the law since June 2021.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has pledged to pave the way by next spring for the Diet to propose a constitutional revision, and the ruling coalition plans to make necessary preparations.

The revised law relaxes the requirements for selecting vote-counting witnesses in the event that ballot boxes cannot be transported from remote islands due to bad weather and for picking vote watchers in case of shortages of such monitors. It also allows the use of FM broadcasting for publicizing national referendums.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]