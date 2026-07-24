U.S. Sees Excessive Yen Volatility as “Undesirable”

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Excessive fluctuations in the yen are “undesirable,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a semiannual report released Thursday.

“While global factors such as financial market volatility and oil prices have likely affected the yen, excess volatility in the yen is undesirable,” said the report on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the United States.

As it did in the previous report released in January, the department placed 10 economies, including Japan, China and South Korea, which all run trade surpluses with the United States on its foreign exchange policy monitoring list.

The latest report said that from the end of 2024 to the end of April 2025, “the yen appreciated by nearly 10 pct against the dollar, before softening and ending the year nearly flat.”

Referring to the term “undesirable,” which did not appear in the previous report, a Treasury official said that this was part of a message that the U.S. side had consistently convened over the past year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]