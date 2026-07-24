Japan's Revised Imperial House Law to Take Effect Oct. 24

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's revised Imperial House Law, aimed at securing a stable number of Imperial Family members, was promulgated Friday, paving the way for it to take effect on Oct. 24.

The revised law, enacted on July 17, allows male, paternal-line descendants of the 11 former Imperial Family branches to be adopted into the Imperial Family, and female Imperial Family members to remain within the family after marriage.

Preparations for the law's implementation are expected to be led primarily by the Imperial Household Agency.

Under the law, adoptees themselves will not be eligible to succeed to the throne, although their male descendants will be granted succession rights.

The law also stipulates that husbands and children of female members of the Imperial Family will not be granted Imperial status.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]