Hara Named Head of Japan's New National Intelligence Bureau

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it has named Kazuya Hara, director of cabinet intelligence, as head of a new national intelligence bureau, effective on July 31.

Hara, 58, will assume the position that is on par with that of secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat. The government will create the national intelligence bureau on July 31.

He joined the National Police Agency in 1990 and built his career mainly in public security. He has served as chief of Saitama prefectural police and head of the NPA's Security Bureau before assuming the current position in June 2023.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that Hara "has vast experience on intelligence. The government hopes he will fully perform his duty."

The national intelligence bureau will be set up under legislation enacted in May to establish a national intelligence council, as an upgrade from the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office. It will be staffed by 700 personnel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]