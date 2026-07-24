U.S. Imposes New 12.5 Pct "Forced Labor" Tariffs on Japan, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government on Friday imposed new 12.5 pct tariffs on imports from Japan and dozens of other trading partners under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act, claiming that their import controls against goods produced through forced labor are insufficient.

For Japan, the measure stipulates a preferential arrangement capping the combined tariff rate at 12.5 pct, including existing duties.

While a temporary 10 pct universal substitute tariff, which had been introduced under Section 122 of the Trade Act, expired Friday, the implementation of the new "forced labor" tariffs ensured the seamless continuation of President Donald Trump's signature tariff policy.

On Thursday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced the new tariffs of up to 12.5 pct on 60 countries and regions that account for 99 pct of U.S. imports. Section 301 of the Trade Act allows the United States to impose punitive tariffs aimed at correcting unfair trade practices.

While tariffs on imports from Japan rose from 10 pct, the East Asian country has been granted the special arrangement that caps the tariff rate under last year's Japan-U.S. agreement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]