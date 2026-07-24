Mercury Hits 40 Degrees in Central Japan for 4th Day in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures in the Tokai central Japan region hit 40 degrees Celsius or higher for the fourth straight day on Friday, tying the longest such streak recorded in the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The mercury reached 40.8 degrees in the city of Kuwana in Mie Prefecture and 40.2 degrees in the city of Mino in Gifu Prefecture.

It was the third time for a region in Japan to have four consecutive "kokushobi," or brutally hot days, a term introduced in April for days when temperatures reach at least 40 degrees.

Previously, four-day streaks were logged on Aug. 10-13, 2013 and July 30-Aug. 2 last year.

The four kokushobi days in the 2013 streak were all recorded in the Ekawasaki district of the city of Shimanto in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, the longest streak for a single observation point. During the latest four-day streak, Kuwana, Mino and the Gifu city of Tajimi each had three straight such days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]