Japan Vows Not to Change Russia Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that his country will not change its policy toward Russia, after a brief meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Manila on Tuesday.

"There are no changes in Japan's policy toward Russia, including continuing to impose sanctions in cooperation with the international community," Motegi told a press conference in Tokyo.

The Manila meeting marked the first direct contact between the two countries' foreign ministers since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"It's necessary to continue dialogue in order to resolve various pending issues," Motegi said, adding, "Maintaining contact is meaningful."

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