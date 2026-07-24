Prudential, Gibraltar Acknowledge 2.4 B. Yen in Claims for Compensation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Prudential Life Insurance Co. and Gibraltar Life Insurance Co. said Friday that a total of 2.42 billion yen in claims for compensation sought by 447 clients over fraud involving employees had been acknowledged as of July 8.

The companies' compensation committee comprising external experts is in the process of reviewing claims from clients. They aim to complete the process by around autumn.

Prudential said it will compensate a total of 1.46 billion yen to 285 clients. The company said 790 million yen had already been returned to clients by employees as of Jan. 16, when the company disclosed that employees had committed fraudulent acts.

Gibraltar acknowledged 170 million yen in claims sought by 24 clients.

The companies said they are receiving new claims that will also be reviewed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]