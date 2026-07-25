Japan's Diet Enacts Secondary Capital Bill after Showdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted Friday night a bill to create a secondary capital of the country, after a last-minute showdown between the ruling and opposition camps a day before the end of the extended current Diet session.

At a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, passed the bill with 123 votes in favor and 121 against. Support came mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, while major opposition parties voted against the legislation to establish a secondary capital that would assume core national administrative functions in the event of a major disaster affecting Tokyo, the country's capital.

The bill, submitted to the Diet by the ruling parties, cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last week.

Its enactment effectively drew the curtain on the Diet session, officially scheduled to end Saturday. The session, originally slated to end July 17, was extended for eight days as the LDP-led ruling bloc was determined to enact it.

On Friday, the LDP and the JIP initially planned to hold a vote on the bill at a relevant Upper House special committee after a question-and-answer session at the panel in the morning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]