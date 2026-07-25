Japan Princess Akiko to Visit Bhutan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Akiko of Mikasa will make an unofficial visit to Bhutan from Aug. 7 to 14, the Imperial Household Agency has said.

According to the announcement on Friday, the princess will attend a commemorative tea ceremony hosted by the Bhutanese Royal Family on Aug. 12 at a Royal property and meet with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema.

The Bhutanese Royal couple has an interest in Japanese tea culture, and a tea room will be set up on the Royal grounds in Thimphu, the country's capital, for the event, the agency said.

Princess Akiko was invited by the queen as Japan and Bhutan mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The visit will be the princess' second to Bhutan, following a trip in 2024.

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