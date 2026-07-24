Shuri Castle's Dragon Pillars under Restoration Shown to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 24 (Jiji Press)--The "Dairyuchu" dragon-shaped pillars at Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, currently undergoing restoration after being destroyed by a fire in 2019, were shown to the media on Friday.

The pair of stone pillars at the Seiden main hall of the castle symbolize the dignity of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which governed the Okinawa region from the 15th to 19th centuries.

Each pillar is about 3.1 meters high and weighs approximately 1.4 tons. The position on their abdominal sections where the symbolic twisting patterns begin was changed to more accurately reproduce the original pillars.

The restoration work for the pillars is expected to be completed by the end of this month, after final carving details, such as the scales, are finished.

Also opened to the media were the two corridors leading to Seiden. Modifications were made from the 1992 restoration, such as extending the West Corridor by about 6.5 meters, based on photographs taken by the French navy in 1877.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]