Nichirei Fully Resumes Cyberattack-Affected Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei Corp. said Friday that it has fully resumed operations, lifting order restrictions imposed following a cyberattack.

The cyberattack-related disruptions in logistics and other operations are expected to be resolved in about 10 days.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers and other stakeholders," Nichirei said in a statement.

On July 13, Nichirei confirmed that its systems had malfunctioned due to unauthorized access.

The cyberattack disrupted operations at subsidiaries Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. and Nichirei Foods Inc., particularly affecting the restaurant and supermarket industries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]