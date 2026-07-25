Japan to Accept 22 Assistant Language Teachers from India This Year

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, July 25 (Jiji Press)--A send-off event was held at the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi for 22 assistant language teachers and others selected to be dispatched from India to Japan under the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program this year.

This year marks the second year of regular dispatches of assistant language teachers from India under the program, a Japanese government initiative aimed at promoting international exchange and foreign language education, amid growing Japan-India ties.

The 22 assistant language teachers and four coordinators for international relations will be deployed to 17 prefectures across Japan, including the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, where they will engage in English education and international exchange activities at schools and municipal offices for up to five years.

At the event held on Friday, Purvasri Das, 26, who is set to be deployed to Tokyo as an assistant language teacher, expressed determination not only to teach English but also to serve as a strong bridge between the two countries. Das also said that a new life in Japan is something to look forward to.

Speaking in fluent Japanese, Joshi Supriya, 35, who will be deployed to the Hokkaido town of Hidaka as an international relations coordinator, expressed hope of making even a small contribution to Japan-India exchanges by cherishing each encounter as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]