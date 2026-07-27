Local Govts Move to Secure Secondary Capital Designation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Several local governments in Japan are advancing efforts to be designated as the country's secondary capital, following Friday's enactment of a secondary capital bill.

A secondary capital would supplement Tokyo's functions in the event of a major disaster. The prefectures of Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka have declared their eagerness to be designated. The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido has also expressed interest.

However, the designation process remains unclear, as specific requirements will be set later by a government ordinance.

The secondary capital bill was championed by the Japan Innovation Party, led by Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura. The coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to address the excessive concentration of functions in Tokyo and create a new hub for economic growth.

In June, the western prefecture and its capital, the city of Osaka, formed a team of senior officials to examine necessary infrastructure and deregulation measures, as well as tax incentives to attract private investment. The team plans to conclude its discussions around this autumn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]