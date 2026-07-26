Honda, Nissan to Jointly Develop Next-Gen Car OS with Nissan Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., which have been discussing areas of cooperation, are considering jointly developing the operating system for software-defined vehicles based on Nissan's technology, informed sources said Sunday.

SDVs can add or improve functions such as autonomous driving through software updates. As the vehicle OS is a core technology for next-generation automobiles, standardizing it between the two Japanese automakers is expected to improve development efficiency.

In 2024, Honda and Nissan announced that they would explore collaboration in areas including SDVs, batteries and vehicle supply. They later entered talks on a potential business integration. Although those merger discussions ultimately collapsed, the companies continued to examine cooperation on a project-by-project basis. Following discussions on standardizing the OS, a key technology underpinning SDVs, the two automakers moved toward utilizing technology developed by Nissan, according to the sources.

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