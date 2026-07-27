Concerns Increasing over Radio for Abductees in N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are mounting over the Shiokaze shortwave radio program for Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea, as the number of radio transmitters is dwindling.

The Japanese support group broadcasting the program is calling for an increase in the transmitters, operated by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, so that it can continue the program, which started in 2005.

"My sister, Rumi, how are you? All abduction victims, how are you doing?" said a recently broadcast message from Teruaki Masumoto, 70, brother of Rumiko, who was kidnapped in 1978 at age 24.

The Investigation Commission on Missing Japanese Probably Related to North Korea broadcasts recorded messages for abduction victims every day late night or early morning. The time frame was chosen to make it easier for abductees to listen to the broadcasts without being noticed.

Still, the number of shortwave radio transmitters for international services in Japan has decreased to five from the peak of 11 in 1992 amid the declining importance of such broadcasting as means of disseminating information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]