PM Takaichi to Hold Press Conference This Evening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a press conference from 6 p.m. Monday, following the end of an extended Diet session Saturday, the government announced.

Takaichi is expected to speak about the planned consumption tax cut, as well as a potential cabinet reshuffle and a renewal of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's executive lineup.

The Takaichi administration aims to seal a plan by early August to reduce the consumption tax rate on food and beverage items for two years. However, the suprapartisan National Council on Social Security is still divided on the proposal to lower the tax rate to 1 pct.

Regarding the possible cabinet reshuffle, a focal point is whether the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's junior coalition partner, will accept a cabinet post.

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