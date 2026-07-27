No Plans to Set Up New Panel on Imperial Succession: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she has no plans to set up a new expert panel to discuss the Imperial succession issue and the possibility of a female or maternal-line Emperor.

Takaichi made the remark at an off-session meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives after Takeshi Shina, secretary-general of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, proposed establishing the panel.

The prime minister indicated that it was too early to hold concrete discussions on Imperial succession beyond Prince Hisahito, the only young male member of the Imperial Family at present. "Discussions should be deepened based on Prince Hisahito's circumstances, including his age and potential marriage," she said.

Takaichi also said that the government will implement the revised Imperial House Law, enacted earlier this month, while respecting the wishes of the Diet.

Meanwhile, Yuichi Goto of the CRA questioned Takaichi about her secretary's alleged involvement in a virtual currency known as "Sanae Token."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]