Japan Condemns N. Korea for Sending Troops to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan "strongly condemns" the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Monday.

Specifically, the top Japanese government spokesman cited the dispatch of troops and supplies of weapons and ammunition from North Korea to Russia.

Such a development will worsen the situation in Ukraine and negatively affect security around Japan, he said, expressing serious concern over the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia has asked North Korea to additionally send 30,000 troops and that Pyongyang is preparing to provide ballistic missile launchers to Moscow.

Japan is gathering and analyzing related information and will call for the full implementation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, Kihara added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]