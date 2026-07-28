Sextortion Consultations Rising in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Consultations by victims of sextortion are rising in Japan.

A portmanteau of "sex" and "extortion," sextortion describes a situation in which individuals experience physical and emotional control or face financial demands by perpetrators weaponizing sexual images taken without consent. Victims may be exploited financially and coerced into illegal part-time jobs.

Paps, a Tokyo nonprofit organization supporting victims of digital sexual violence, started taking statistics about sextortion consultations four years ago, when they started rising.

The number of people consulting about sextortion jumped to 1,864 in fiscal 2024, which ended in March last year, from 535 between July 2023 and March 2024. In fiscal 2025, the number increased to 3,040, with 36 pct men, 19 pct women and 45 pct unspecified.

Cases involving financial extortion have been on the rise recently, according to Eri Uchida, a board director at Paps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]