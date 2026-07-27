Japan's Takaichi Vows to Soon Submit Consumption Tax Cut Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that her administration will shortly submit to parliament a bill proposing a consumption tax cut on food products.

At a press conference after an extended session of the Diet, the country's parliament, ended on Saturday, Takaichi said that she hopes the suprapartisan National Council on Social Security will quickly conclude its discussions on the proposed tax cut.

"We hope to submit a bill swiftly after the council reaches a conclusion, so that people will feel the effects of reduced burdens as soon as possible," she said.

Asked about a call from opposition parties to provide cash benefits instead of the tax cut, the prime minister said that she would not make a decision on the matter before the council ends its discussions.

Also at the press conference, the prime minister said that her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's relationship of trust with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, "is unshakable."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]