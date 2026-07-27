Temperatures Reach 40 Celsius in Kyushu for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures reached 40.0 degrees Celsius in the city of Hita, Oita Prefecture, at 3:30 p.m. Monday, marking the first time on record that the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan has seen temperatures at or above the level, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

This also marked the sixth "kokushobi," or cruelly hot day, in the country this year, amid the heat due to a high-pressure system centered off the western coast of Kyushu.

Stopping short of the kokushobi standard of 40 degrees, the city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, logged 39.8 degrees, the Ekawasaki district of the city of Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, recorded 39.6 degrees, the Fukuoka city of Asakura observed 39.2 degrees, and the town of Akiota, Hiroshima Prefecture, had 39.1 degrees.

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