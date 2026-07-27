BOJ Likely to Hold Interest Rates Steady This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is likely to hold interest rates steady when it meets on Thursday and Friday to see the effect of its recent increase for the time being.

The central bank last month raised its policy rate to a 31-year high of 1 pct.

Some BOJ officials say it is desirable to raise rates again at an early date so that the central bank will not fall behind the curve in fighting inflation amid rising producer prices.

BOJ policymakers are expected to discuss raising their outlook for Japan's economic growth for fiscal 2026, which ends next March, from 0.5 pct.

Despite lingering energy supply concerns stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, downside risks to the economy, such as production cutbacks, have diminished due to progress in procurement from alternative sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]