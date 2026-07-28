Japan Panel Gives Up Reaching Consensus on Consumption Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese suprapartisan council gave up reaching a consensus Monday on a proposed two-year consumption tax cut for food items, leaving a decision up to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

At the day's meeting of a working group under the National Council on Social Security, participating lawmakers discussed the proposal to reduce the consumption tax rate to 1 pct from 8 pct for food products for two years from April 1, 2027.

But the ruling side was unable to bridge the gap with opposition parties seeking the early introduction of a cash benefit program, leading the participants to give up efforts to compile a unified view.

The working group, headed by Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on the Tax System, is expected to submit a report containing both the proposed tax cut and the opposition camp's argument to the national council.

The government of Takaichi, also president of the LDP, aims to make a formal decision by early August on the tax cut.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]