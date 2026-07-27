Taiwan Honors Japan's Furuya for Promoting Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Monday awarded the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon to Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, leader of a suprapartisan group of legislators seeking closer ties with Taiwan.

During a visit to the presidential office in Taipei, Furuya, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, was praised as a crucial promoter of the friendship between Taiwan and Japan.

According to Taiwan's presidential office, Lai described Taiwan and Japan as each other's most trusted partner despite changes in the international landscape.

Furuya expressed gratitude for the award and reaffirmed his commitment to continue proactive efforts for friendly relations between the two sides.

In March, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against Furuya, accusing him of colluding with Taiwanese independence forces. Furuya said the sanctions has made no difference to him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]