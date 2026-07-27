Japan Panel Backs Liability for Unauthorized AI Use of Voices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--An expert committee of Japan's Justice Ministry broadly approved a draft report Monday on civil liability for the unauthorized use of the voices of famous individuals through generative artificial intelligence.

The report said that voices would be subject to legal protection under the right of publicity, which allows celebrities to control the commercial value of their names and portraits.

It also noted that individuals can demand compensation or the removal of online posts if infringement of the right is confirmed.

Voice actors and others are calling for clarification of what constitutes illegal use of their voices as no Japanese court ruling has been issued on the rights in question.

The ministry will release a final report as early as August, based on opinions from experts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]