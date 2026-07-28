New TEPCO Chairman Vows Responsibility for Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s new chairman, Keisuke Yokoo, has emphasized the firm's determination to continue supporting Fukushima Prefecture more than 15 years after an unprecedented triple meltdown at its tsunami-stricken nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

"TEPCO's biggest mission is to fulfill its responsibility for Fukushima, so this is our starting point," he said at a meeting with Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori, held in the city of Fukushima, the capital of the prefecture, on Monday.

"We will make maximum efforts to achieve both the reconstruction of Fukushima and the decommissioning (of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station), live up to our responsibility (for the prefecture) and carry out constant reform of our company," Yokoo said. This was Yokoo's first meeting with the governor since the TEPCO chairmen took office in June.

Uchibori responded, "Safe and steady decommissioning is a critical prerequisite for reconstruction," calling on TEPCO also to adequately carry out measures against reputational damage related to the March 2011 accident at the Fukushima No. 1 plant and properly pay compensation to those affected by the nuclear crisis.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Yokoo discussed a capital alliance that is now being considered to rebuild the financially troubled company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]