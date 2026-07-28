U.K. Ambassador Sure of Deeper Ties with Japan under Burnham Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom has underscored her confidence about deeper bilateral relations under the new administration of her country.

"I expect that relations with Japan under (new British) Prime Minister (Andy) Burnham will continue to grow stronger and stronger," Longbottom said at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Monday.

When he was mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham visited Japan twice in the last three years and created a new sister city partnership with the western Japan city of Osaka, Longbottom said, noting that the two cities have historical connections.

"I can say with confidence that he is a fan of Japan, and he understands the importance of an ever-stronger" partnership between Britain and Japan, Longbottom said. Burnham took office on July 20.

Regarding Britain-Japan cooperation, Longbottom said it is clear that energy supplies cannot be separated from geopolitical risks in light of the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. The two countries can work together in fields including offshore wind and nuclear power generation, and establish a safe and sustainable energy system, she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]