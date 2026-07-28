ICC Head Seeks Japan's Support to Prevent Asian Members' Pullout

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 28 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane has asked Japan for cooperation to counter the pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for ICC member countries to withdraw from the court based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

"Japan is one of the very strong member countries," Akane told reporters after delivering an address in the western Japan city of Osaka on Monday, adding that the ICC wants Japan to ask other Asian member nations not to leave it.

Venezuela has announced its withdrawal from the ICC, and some other countries have been strongly pressured to leave the court, she said in the address.

It remains to be seen if a large number of countries will leave the ICC, Akane said after the address, adding, "It is indeed a crisis, but we're not defeated." She also said that the ICC is getting more and more support from member nations to help it continue operating normally.

The United States has also suggested its intention to strengthen sanctions on individuals related to the court, a move that may cause problems to ICC operations, including salary payments to staff workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]