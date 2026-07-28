BYD Launches Japan-Exclusive Electric Minivehicle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Chinese automaker BYD Co. on Tuesday released its first electric minivehicle designed exclusively for the Japanese market.

The new model, named Racco, starts at 2,145,000 yen. This means that the vehicle is available at as low as 1,995,000 yen with the government's subsidy of 150,000 yen.

The entry-level Racco 200 runs 210 kilometers per charge, while the 300 Plus and 300 Premium travel 320 kilometers.

The Racco has a height of 1.8 meters and a width of 147.5 centimeters, ensuring a large interior space. It also has sliding rear doors, a popular feature among families.

Liu Xueliang, president of BYD Japan Co., said at a launch event in Tokyo that the company is eager to "deliver unprecedented convenience and fun to Japanese people" with its technology. The company plans to sell 10,000 units of the Racco a year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]