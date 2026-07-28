Japan Govt Decides to Honor Speedskating Star Miho Takagi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to present the People's Honor Award to retired speedskating star Miho Takagi at the prime minister's office on Aug. 4, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

During a press conference, Kihara emphasized that Takagi, 32, "competed as a leading figure for many years, achieved historic feats, and brought dreams and excitement to the people, as well as bright hope and courage to society."

The top government spokesman also said that Takagi's accomplishments are "significant in promoting sports in our country, including inspiring future athletes."

Born in the town of Makubetsu, Hokkaido, Takagi made her Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games at the age of 15. She won gold medals in the team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and in the 1,000-meter race at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Before retiring in April this year, after the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, Takagi earned a total of 10 Olympic medals, the most ever won by a Japanese female athlete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]