Japan to Broaden Reduced-Hours Work Program for Govt Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government released human resources reform plans Tuesday, including expansion of the reduced working hours program for national public servants.

Specifically, the government will consider allowing its regular employees to cut working hours for health reasons and graduate studies, not only for care-giving and child-rearing responsibilities. The new system will be established in 2030.

The treatment of central government workers aged 60 or over will also be revised. The mandatory retirement age, which is being gradually raised, is scheduled to reach 65 in fiscal 2031, while the salaries of those over 60 are basically set at 70 pct of the levels they received at 60.

The plans called on the National Personnel Authority to accelerate its review of the percentage. The practice of generally removing employees from managerial positions at 60 will also be scaled back as part of measures to secure human resources for such positions.

Meanwhile, the government will set up an expert panel to identify the skills required to deal with rapid advances in artificial intelligence technology and appropriate methods for human resources development. The panel is scheduled to hold its first meeting Aug. 17 this year and reach its conclusions next January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]