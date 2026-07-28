Japan to Boost Immigration Agency Staff by 226

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency will hire 226 more employees to bolster its operations amid an increase in foreign residents in the country, Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Tuesday.

Through the addition of 176 immigration inspectors and 50 immigration control officers, the agency aims to strengthen a crackdown against illegal residents and speed up residence screening procedures.

Hiraguchi told a press conference that the agency is looking for a wide range of talent, including those with experience in the public and private sectors.

"We strongly encourage those with an interest in and passion for administrative services for foreign nationals to apply," Hiraguchi said, adding that former Self-Defense Forces members and former police officers could be deployed immediately.

The number of illegal overstayers was 68,488 as of January, following two years of decline, according to the agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]