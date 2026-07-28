Firms in Central Japan Suspected of Condo Repair Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of over 20 firms on suspicion of rigging bids for condominium repair projects in Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures in central Japan, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies targeted for the investigation include general contractor Asanuma Corp., Haseko Reform Inc., a unit of construction company Haseko Corp., Kenso Kogyo Co., Nihon Housing Co., Daikyo Anabuki Construction Inc. and construction-consulting firm T.D.S.

The antitrust watchdog in March last year conducted inspections of Haseko Reform and others in a similar bid-rigging case in the Kanto eastern Japan region. The FTC plans to issue cease-and-desist orders to some 40 firms in the case, accusing them of prearranging contract winners.

The FTC believes that bid-rigging in the Tokai region has been conducted for several years.

Asanuma said that it will fully cooperate with the investigation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]