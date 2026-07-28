Takaichi Stresses Readiness to Decide on Food Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday emphasized her readiness to decide on the proposed two-year consumption tax cut for food items.

"I will make a decision when I have to," Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a meeting of party executives.

She later held talks with LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki.

At a press conference the same day, Suzuki noted that the proposal to reduce the consumption tax rate on food to 1 pct for two years is viewed by the public as one of the party's campaign pledges in the House of Representatives election in February. "We need to meet it, don't we?" Suzuki said.

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