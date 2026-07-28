Ex-Dragons Pitcher, TV Personality Eiji Bando Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Eiji Bando, a former pitcher for the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central League who also went on to build a successful career in television, died Wednesday of chronic heart failure. He was 86.

He was born in Japanese-controlled Manchuria, now northeastern China. After returning to Japan, he made a name for himself as an ace pitcher for Tokushima Commercial High School in western Japan.

In the 1958 summer national high school baseball tournament at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, the right-hander pitched 18 innings in a quarterfinal that ended in a tie with Uozu High School in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan. Tokushima Commercial finished runner-up.

During the tournament, Bando struck out 83 batters, a single-tournament record in the championship that still stands.

In 1959, he joined the Chunichi Dragons and spent most of his 11 professional seasons as a reliever.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]