Strong Quake Jolts Japan's Kumamoto, Leaves 2 in Cardiac Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake hit Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, registering a maximum intensity of 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa, with two people reportedly in cardiopulmonary arrest.

At around 4:27 p.m., the quake struck at a depth of 16 kilometers and had an estimated magnitude of 7.1, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Strong tremors with a seismic intensity of up to lower 5 followed.

The agency temporarily issued a tsunami advisory for areas facing the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas in Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures.

The Kumamoto prefectural government reported that police and fire departments, mainly in Uki and Yatsushiro, another Kumamoto city, received numerous requests for rescue assistance. There were reports of house collapses and fires, prompting the prefectural government to request the central government to dispatch Self-Defense Forces troops to affected areas.

According to the prefectural government, the second floor of a shopping mall operated by Aeon Co. in the Kumamoto town of Kashima collapsed, trapping many people. Five people have been rescued, while nine others remain unaccounted for. Police officers and firefighters are continuing rescue operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]