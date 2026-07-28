NTT East, 10 Others Form Data Center Consortium in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Ishikari, Hokkaido, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Eleven Japanese companies, including telecommunications giant NTT East Inc., said Tuesday that they have established a data center consortium in the city of Ishikari, Hokkaido, together with the city government.

The consortium aims to revitalize the local economy in the northernmost region as a data center hub, by promoting the training of engineers and personnel exchanges required for the management of such facilities.

All members of the consortium, also including Tokyu Land Corp. and cloud service provider Sakura Internet Inc., operate data centers or other facilities in Ishikari.

Member companies will cooperate in tackling common business tasks, improving preparedness for disasters and developing power and communications infrastructure.

At a press conference Tuesday, Ishikari Mayor Tatsuyuki Kato emphasized the region’s characteristics, saying that the city “has low risks of tsunami or other disasters” and is convenient because it neighbors Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]