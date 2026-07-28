LDP Eyes Warrantless Communications Interception for Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday compiled a report proposing a system that would allow administrative agencies to intercept private communications without a court warrant for security purposes.

The report also called for establishing a foreign interference prevention law, which would impose penalties for deceptive influence-peddling by foreign forces.

Regarding the proposals as part of anti-espionage legislation, the LDP's Headquarters for Intelligence Strategy is considering submitting the report to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Currently, Japan allows lawful interceptions for criminal investigations, which require a court warrant.

Addressing concerns over Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the confidentiality of communications, the report also proposed strict approval requirements and a system for independent post-review.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]