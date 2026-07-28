Kumamoto Quake Frightens Locals; Many Recall 2016 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Tuesday's massive earthquake that recorded a seismic intensity of up to 7 in Kumamoto Prefecture frightened local residents, many of whom recalled the 2016 quake disaster that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The day's temblor, which happened around 4:27 p.m., flattened many houses, caused fires and cut off roads. Local governments are collecting information on the damage from the quake.

"I'm scared because aftershocks continue," said one resident. Another added, "I felt (the quake was) worse than those of 10 years ago."

In the city of Uki, the seismic intensity reached 7, highest on the Japanese scale. At a local welfare facility, the ceilings of the multipurpose hall were partially torn off, and kitchenware was scattered. About 20 people were present, including staff and visitors, but no injuries were reported.

A 39-year-old facility employee described the event, saying, "There was a sudden strong shaking." He pointed to the need to establish an evacuation shelter as power and water outages continued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]