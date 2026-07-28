Japan PM Takaichi Seen to Seek 1 Pct Food Tax Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering adopting a proposal to reduce the consumption tax rate on food to 1 pct for two years from April next year as a provisional measure, informed sources said Tuesday.

The tax cut would be implemented until the introduction of a new benefit program, according to several government and ruling party sources.

Takaichi, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is set to instruct LDP executives as early as Thursday to proceed with party procedures for the proposed tax cut on food.

Takaichi has expressed a longstanding desire to reduce the consumption tax rate to zero.

While the National Council on Social Security had discussed the matter, a working group under the suprapartisan council decided Monday to give up on reaching a consensus, reflecting a gap between the ruling camp and opposition parties, which had pushed for a cash handout program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]