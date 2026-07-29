Kumamoto Quake Affects Local Firms; Explosion Occurs at Aeon Mall

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday caused significant disruptions to economic and corporate activities in the prefecture and other areas in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.

An explosion occurred at retail giant Aeon Co.'s Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping facility in the town of Kashima in Kumamoto following the temblor that measured up to 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

“The explosion occurred after customers and staff workers evacuated the building in the wake of the earthquake,” an Aeon official said, adding that the company is currently investigating the extent of damage.

Still, there is information that the whereabouts of 20 to 30 facility employees are unknown.

A chimney collapsed at Nippon Paper Industries Co.'s plant in the Kumamoto city of Yatsushiro, leaving several people unaccounted for.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]